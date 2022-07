South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called to a woman stuck in a cove on Marsden beach shortly before 5.30pm yesterday, Saturday, July 2, but she was rescued by police before they arrived.

The two teams, along with Tynemouth RNLI lifeboat, were called out just after 7.40pm to a woman threatening self harm in the same area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was successfully resolved after an hour.