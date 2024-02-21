Woman who laughed outside court after drink driving charge escapes ban

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court

A laughing supermarket worker who fell asleep at the wheel of her car while on a major road after downing alcohol has escaped a ban.

Lauren Taylor was found having a nap in the drivers seat of a Vauxhall Corsa in the slip road to the A19 dual carriageway in Boldon, South Tyneside.

Holly Clegg, prosecuting told South Tyneside Magistrates Court: "On the second of February police received a call concerning a sleeping woman at the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa.

"When they arrived, they found the defendant asleep at the wheel of the vehicle."

She added that the 25-year-old had to be "shaken awake". Officers noticed she had dilated pupils and they smelled alcohol on her breath.

She was taken to a police station where she was found to have 100micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Taylor pleaded guilty to being in charge of motor vehicle while her alcohol level was above the limit of 35micrograms.

Pictures taken today (MON) show the blonde defendant laughing and smiling while outside of the court.

Peter Thubron, defending, argued that the alcohol level in her breath was 51micrograms at the scene but by the time she was tested again at the police station, the reading had "gone up" to 100 micrograms in her breath.

He asked the magistrates to consider this as mitigation.

He also added that the Morrisons worker drives to her job.

He finished: "She is remorseful. She is terribly embarrassed by the whole thing.

"She has got good character."

However, David Gouch, the chair of the bench, told the court: "We must use the official reading of 100."

Taylor, of Sleeman Close, Houghton-Le-Spring, Sunderland was slapped with a £300 fine, a £120 victim surcharge and £85 court costs - a total of £505.

She was also given ten points on her driving license.

He told her: "You won't be disqualified but you will get ten points.