Work on building two new children’s homes in South Tyneside gets underway

Initial works have started this week at Grant Street, in Jarrow, where the first of two new children’s homes will be built.

The scheme is part of plans from South Tyneside Council as it seeks to increase the number of residential places for cared-for children.

The new home in Jarrow, along with another which will be built in Hebburn, will provide the opportunity for eight cared-for children to continue living in the borough.

It is hoped that the new homes will improve the life chances and aspirations of cared-for children in South Tyneside.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children’s and Families Social Care, has expressed South Tyneside Council’s commitment to providing the best care possible for those who need it.

Cllr Ellison (front) with Robert Storey who will manage the new facility, Ruby Watt, a care-experienced young person, Kevin Turnbull, Director at JDDK Architects and Norman Trainer from Surgo Construction. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

He said: “As a local authority we take our corporate parenting responsibility very seriously.

“We are absolutely committed to providing our cared-for children that with the best home and parenting experience we can offer, so they can attend school, see their families and enjoy time with their friends.”

Surgo Construction has been appointed as the main contractor by the local authority to carry out the building work for the new homes.

Martin Blight, the firm’s pre-construction director, commented: “Surgo Construction Ltd are delighted to further their successful relationship with South Tyneside Council with the acquisition of two children’s homes and an assessment centre within the Borough.

“We are especially pleased as the facilities will provide a much-needed resource for young people in the South Tyneside and surrounding areas.