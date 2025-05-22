Work on the first of three new South Tyneside children’s homes is officially complete

South Tyneside Council’s investment in new children’s homes has taken a huge step forward.

Work on a new children’s home, on Seton Avenue, in South Shields, has been officially complete and will provide a home on a short-term basis for up to two children undergoing assessment.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that two further children’s homes are under construction at Grant Street, in Jarrow, and Victoria Court, in Hebburn.

All three new homes will cater for children who cannot live with their birth families for whatever reason.

The local authority currently provides care for 11 young people across four existing homes within the borough and the new investment will provide homes for 10 more children, while supporting them to maintain contact with their networks of family and friends.

Councillor Liz McHugh is pictured with Duncan Rae, Project Manager from Dome Project Management. and Ken Parkin, Managing Director of Able Construction, at the new children’s home in South Shields. | South Tyneside Council

Cllr Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children, Families and Social care and Education and Skills at South Tyneside Council, has highlighted that the new home is a safe and welcoming environment for children.

She said: “It’s wonderful to see our first new children’s home completed. It’s a lovely welcoming, safe and secure place, with a beautiful garden, and I’m sure the young people who stay will feel at home here.

“Staff will always be on hand to offer support and guidance to the children and address any issued faced, as any parent would their child.”

The investment follows an Ofsted report published in May 2023 which highlighted that there were too few suitable places to keep children in care close to home.

The home is one of three new children's home to be constructed in South Tyneside. | South Tyneside Council

Cllr McHugh added: “We take our corporate parenting responsibility very seriously.

“Caring for our children within the Borough, and keeping them closer to home and their communities, helps to improve the life chances and aspirations of children in care and supports us to be able to provide them with the best home and parenting experience we can offer.

“Our young people can still attend school, be closer to their families and wider support network and enjoy time with their friends, as any child should.

“A lack of residential places for looked-after children is an issue faced by many councils across the country, but we are focusing significant investment in this space.

“By providing our own children’s homes, we won’t need to rely on the private sector to support us. These facilities also help to reduce the cost of expensive out of borough placements.

“As well as residential provision, we need more in house foster carers to support our young people, providing loving homes and make a difference to children’s lives.”

The Seton Avenue facility has been delivered in partnership with Able Construction.

Anyone interested in fostering in South Tyneside can visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/fostering for further information or call 0800 917 7771.

