The new homes will mean more children in care can stay in the Borough, close to their family and friends.

The last of three new-build schemes which will increase the number of residential places for South Tyneside’s children in care got underway this week.

Work started on site for a new children’s home at Hebburn New Town which will accommodate up to four young people.

Along with an assessment centre in Seton Avenue in South Shields and another children’s home in Jarrow, these developments will almost triple the number of places for looked-after children locally.

Work starts on new children's home

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children and Families’ Social Care cut the first sod at the site.

He said: “As a Local Authority we take our corporate parenting responsibility very seriously. We are absolutely committed to providing our children in care with the best home and parenting experience we can offer.

“These new homes are aimed at improving the life chances and aspirations of children in care and are in line with the Council’s ambitions to keep people healthy and well.”

He added: “We are absolutely committed to giving all our young people the best start in life. For those children who can’t be with their birth family, it is important their lives remain as stable as possible. Combined with the drive to recruit additional foster carers in South Tyneside, providing these additional homes will mean children in care can live closer to their support networks and benefit from enhanced stability in their lives.”

Speaking on behalf of the main contractor appointed to deliver the schemes, Surgo Construction, the firm’s pre-construction director, Martin Blight, said: “We are delighted to have this further opportunity to work with South Tyneside Council and to build on our successful working relationship to deliver these much-needed facilities.

