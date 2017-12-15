Worker is hurt in South Shields factory accident

A major employer in South Tyneside is at the centre of a health and safety probe after a employee was injured at work.

The worker, understood to be a man, was injured in what the North East Ambulance Service described as a “chemical incident” at the MA Dicksons food factory in Tyne Dock, South Shields, on Tuesday afternoon.

The worker was rushed to hospital after the accident.

Three ambulance teams - including two advanced paramedics from a specialist rapid response unit - attended the 999 alert.

The employee was treated at the scene, before being taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Their condition is not known.

Bosses at the well-known bakery firm confirmed the staff member was hurt doing routine equipment cleaning.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it is investigating the accident at the site - in Heddon Way, on the Middlefields Industrial Estate.

A spokeswoman added: “HSE was made aware of this incident and has undertaken initial enquiries into the extent of the injury.

“Further enquiries will now be made in relation to the incident itself.”

The North East Ambulance Service said it was called to what it described as a “chemical incident”, and confirmed it despatched three units.

A spokeswoman added: “We were called at 3.15pm to an address in Heddon Way in South Shields.

“As a result of a chemical incident, one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary.”

Chris Hayman, managing director of MI Dickson, said the employee was hurt doing “routine cleaning duties” of factory equipment.

He confirmed the staff member was receiving hospital treatment.

Mr Hayman added: “A report has been submitted to the HSE and our investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Everyone at Dicksons wishes our colleague a speedy recovery.”

MI Dicksons, which employs around 300 people, has seven outlets in South Tyneside and around 30 across the North East.