World Book Day 2025: 35 photos of South Tyneside children dressed up as their favourite characters

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 6th Mar 2025, 12:09 BST

Children across South Tyneside have been celebrating World Book Day 2025.

Thursday, March 6, marks World Book Day so children across the borough have been getting dressed up as their favourite characters.

From Harry Potter to Mr Twit, there is a wide variety of costumes on display this year.

We’ve been inundated with pictures so here is our first batch of pictures sent into the Shields Gazette Facebook group.

Take a look through as these great World Book Day costumes.

Children across South Tyneside have been taking part in World Book Day 2025.

1. World Book Day 2025

Children across South Tyneside have been taking part in World Book Day 2025. | Other 3rd Parties

Seven-year-olds Thea and Ivory as Hedwig and Hermione

2. Hedwig and Hermione

Seven-year-olds Thea and Ivory as Hedwig and Hermione | Loren Nightingale

Eight-year-old Harry dressed up as Harry Potter.

3. Harry Potter

Eight-year-old Harry dressed up as Harry Potter. | Vicky Mcdonald

Four-year-old Summer as Wonder Woman.

4. Wonder Woman

Four-year-old Summer as Wonder Woman. | Chelsea Johnston

