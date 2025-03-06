Thursday, March 6, marks World Book Day so children across the borough have been getting dressed up as their favourite characters.

From Harry Potter to Mr Twit, there is a wide variety of costumes on display this year.

We’ve been inundated with pictures so here is our first batch of pictures sent into the Shields Gazette Facebook group.

Take a look through as these great World Book Day costumes.

1 . World Book Day 2025 Children across South Tyneside have been taking part in World Book Day 2025. | Other 3rd Parties Photo Sales

2 . Hedwig and Hermione Seven-year-olds Thea and Ivory as Hedwig and Hermione | Loren Nightingale Photo Sales