World Book Day inspiration: 15 ideas for 2025 from children across the North East

By Ryan Smith

Published 27th Feb 2025, 09:28 BST

World Book Day 2025 is almost here!

Children, parents and schools across the North East will be gearing up for World Book Day 2025 on Thursday, March 6.

With the huge amount of possibilities available for costumes, it can be a bit daunting to settle on a final idea.

So to help you out, we’ve gone into our Shields Gazette and Sunderland Echo archives to take a look at what children dressed up as for World Book Day in 2023 and 2024.

Take a look through and get some inspiration for World Book Day 2025.

We've headed back into our archives to come up with some costume inspiration for World Book Day 2025.

1. World Book Day 2025 ideas

We've headed back into our archives to come up with some costume inspiration for World Book Day 2025. | National World/Other 3rd Parties

Leon and Zac dressed up as Geordie legends Ant and Dec for World Book Day 2024.

2. Ant and Dec

Leon and Zac dressed up as Geordie legends Ant and Dec for World Book Day 2024. | Sara Costella

Oscar Scott as Zog the Dragon.

3. Zog

Oscar Scott as Zog the Dragon. | National World

Max dressed up as Gangster Granny.

4. Gangster Granny

Max dressed up as Gangster Granny. | Louise Mckenzie

