World Cocktail Day: North East alcohol brand create DIY Eurovision cocktails
North East alcohol brand, Kocktail have shared a menu of cocktail recipes that will be the perfect addition to the Eurovision celebrations that will take place today.
North East alcohol brand, Kocktail have shared a menu of cocktail recipes that will be the perfect addition to the Eurovision celebrations that will take place today.
The Eurovision grand final, which is being hosted in Liverpool’s Arena will air on BBC tonight at 8pm.
However, today (May 1) is also World Cocktail Day, so Kocktail have decided to create Eurovision-themed cocktails, which cocktail-lovers can make at home while watching the competition.
The cocktails created have each been assigned to a country who have been given automatic entry to the grand final.
The cocktails created include a PassionFruit Martini for the United Kingdom, a Campari Soda for Italy, a French 75 for France, a Sangria for Spain and a Horilka Sour for Ukraine.
UK Eurovision fans are celebrating the fact that the UK are hosting the competition this year on behalf of Ukraine, after the UK entry Sam Ryder was the runner up to Ukraine’s entry Kalush Orchestra last year.
Newcastle residents can join in the party as the BBC and Newcastle City Council have partnered up to hold an official Eurovision screening and party in Newcastle’s Times Square.
Kocktail have been announced as the official cocktail partner for the Newcastle event, and will be in attendance with their ‘Vintage Van’ to serve up delicious themed cocktails.
Here are the Eurovision-themed cocktails recipes, created specially by Kocktail.
United Kingdom - Passionfruit Martini
Recipe:
45ml Vanilla Vodka
20ml Passion Fruit liqueur
15ml lime juice
10ml Aperol
Kocktail chose the PassionFruit Martini as the UK cocktail, as it was originally created in Knightsbridge, London in 2002 and is one of the most ordered cocktails in the UK.
Italy - Campari Soda
Recipe:
40ml Campari
80ml Soda Water
Known to be a favourite among Italian cocktail connoisseurs, Kocktail chose the Campari Soda to represent Italy.
France - French 75
Recipe:
75ml Brut Champagne
45ml Dry Gin
15ml Lemon Juice
1 & 1/2 Spoons of powdered sugar
According to Kocktail, the French 75 has been enjoyed in France since the early 1900s.
Spain - Sangria
Recipe:
15ml Spanish Brandy
15ml Orange Curacao
90ml Rioja Wine
30ml Fresh Orange Juice
10ml Fresh Lemon Juice
5ml Pure Cane Sugar Syrup
2.5ml Cinnamon Syrup
22.5ml Soda Water
Sangria is the national drink of Spain and a perfect summer tipple, according to Kocktail.
Ukraine - Horilka Sour
Recipe:
60ml Horilka
30ml Fresh Lemon Juice
15ml Sugar Syrup
2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters
15ml of Egg Whites or Aquafaba for a vegan option
Finally, to represent last year’s winners Ukraine, Kocktail have chosen the Horilka Sour. The spirit used translates to ‘burning’ in Ukrainian, and has been enjoyed in Ukraine for many years.
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.