World Cocktail Day: North East alcohol brand create DIY Eurovision cocktails

North East alcohol brand, Kocktail have shared a menu of cocktail recipes that will be the perfect addition to the Eurovision celebrations that will take place today.

The Eurovision grand final, which is being hosted in Liverpool’s Arena will air on BBC tonight at 8pm.

However, today (May 1) is also World Cocktail Day, so Kocktail have decided to create Eurovision-themed cocktails, which cocktail-lovers can make at home while watching the competition.

The cocktails created have each been assigned to a country who have been given automatic entry to the grand final.

The cocktails created include a PassionFruit Martini for the United Kingdom, a Campari Soda for Italy, a French 75 for France, a Sangria for Spain and a Horilka Sour for Ukraine.

UK Eurovision fans are celebrating the fact that the UK are hosting the competition this year on behalf of Ukraine, after the UK entry Sam Ryder was the runner up to Ukraine’s entry Kalush Orchestra last year.

Newcastle residents can join in the party as the BBC and Newcastle City Council have partnered up to hold an official Eurovision screening and party in Newcastle’s Times Square.

Kocktail have been announced as the official cocktail partner for the Newcastle event, and will be in attendance with their ‘Vintage Van’ to serve up delicious themed cocktails.

Here are the Eurovision-themed cocktails recipes, created specially by Kocktail.

United Kingdom - Passionfruit Martini

Recipe:

45ml Vanilla Vodka

20ml Passion Fruit liqueur

15ml lime juice

10ml Aperol

Kocktail chose the PassionFruit Martini as the UK cocktail, as it was originally created in Knightsbridge, London in 2002 and is one of the most ordered cocktails in the UK.

Italy - Campari Soda

Recipe:

40ml Campari

80ml Soda Water

Known to be a favourite among Italian cocktail connoisseurs, Kocktail chose the Campari Soda to represent Italy.

France - French 75

Recipe:

75ml Brut Champagne

45ml Dry Gin

15ml Lemon Juice

1 & 1/2 Spoons of powdered sugar

According to Kocktail, the French 75 has been enjoyed in France since the early 1900s.

Spain - Sangria

Recipe:

15ml Spanish Brandy

15ml Orange Curacao

90ml Rioja Wine

30ml Fresh Orange Juice

10ml Fresh Lemon Juice

5ml Pure Cane Sugar Syrup

2.5ml Cinnamon Syrup

22.5ml Soda Water

Sangria is the national drink of Spain and a perfect summer tipple, according to Kocktail.

Ukraine - Horilka Sour

Recipe:

60ml Horilka

30ml Fresh Lemon Juice

15ml Sugar Syrup

2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

15ml of Egg Whites or Aquafaba for a vegan option

Finally, to represent last year’s winners Ukraine, Kocktail have chosen the Horilka Sour. The spirit used translates to ‘burning’ in Ukrainian, and has been enjoyed in Ukraine for many years.