World famous tree at Northumberland’s Sycamore Gap ‘deliberately felled’

The iconic tree at the famous Sycamore Gap landmark, in Northumberland, has been “deliberately felled” overnight (Wednesday, September 27/Thursday, September 28), say authorities.

The tree, which is on Hadrian’s Wall, is one of the most photographed in the country and was discovered on Thursday morning.

Northumberland National Park Authority have stated that they believe it was “deliberately felled” and have asked members of the public to stay away from the site while work is carried out to identify what has happened.

A statement from the Authority said: “The Northumberland National Park Authority can confirm that sadly, the famous tree at Sycamore Gap has come down over night. We have reason to believe it has been deliberately felled.

An investigation is underway after the tree at Sycamore Gap was “deliberately felled”. Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images.

“We are working with the relevant agencies and partners with an interest in this iconic North East landmark and will issue more details once they are known.

“Sycamore Gap was voted English Tree of the Year in 2016 in the Woodland Trust’s awards and is much-loved by people from across the world.

“Northumberland National Park Authority would like to ask the public not to visit the site at this time whilst we work with our partners to identify what has happened and to make the site safe.”

Kim McGuinness, the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), has expressed her devastation at the damage caused to the iconic tree.

She added: “I’m devastated that the famous Sycamore is gone. That tree was ours. It was an iconic North East landmark standing tall in our beautiful Northumberland.

“I am incandescent that this looks like a deliberate act of vandalism. I’ll be raising this personally today.

“I know Northumbria Police are at the scene and officers will do their utmost to catch whoever is behind this. Terrible news.”

Northumbria Police has confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been launched and have vowed to bring anyone responsible to justice.

Officers have stated that they believe that it is a deliberate at of vandalism and inquiries are being carried out.

Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an incredibly sad day. The tree was iconic to the North East and enjoyed by so many who live in or who have visited this region.

“As a Force, are fully committed to finding out the full circumstances and we will consider every tactic at our disposal in this investigation.

“Anyone found to have been responsible for this damage – which we believe to be a deliberate act of vandalism – can expect to be dealt with swiftly and appropriately.

“I would ask anyone who saw anything suspicious or knows anything that can assist our investigation to get in touch with us.”