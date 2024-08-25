World-renowned South Shields Marine School partners with an Indian marine school
South Shields Marine School, the world’s longest operating marine training college, has announced a brand new partnership.
Staff at the school, which was founded in 1861, welcomed representatives from the School of Marine Engineering India (SME) to South Shields earlier this week.
The partnership between the two institutions has emerged following the development of a strong alliance, with the pair offering senior marine courses for both Deck and Engineering Officers in the UK.
Principal Simon Ashton, who trained at the nautical college and went on to forge a successful marine career before returning to as Principal, welcomed the SME to the borough.
He said: “We are delighted to welcome Director Mr Santosh Pal and Ms Neha Pal, Director of Marketing, for the School of Marine Education India (SME).
“As well as meeting students who are currently training at South Shields Marine School, we have been working closely on business development and strategy discussions.“
Chris Gray, Head of School for Marine Engineering at South Shields Marine School, highlighted that the partnership will allow the school to continue providing the best experiences for its students.
He added: “We are continuing to work together to provide the best experience possible for students at our world class training school and we are delighted to welcome Santosh and Neha to both tour our world class facilities in the UK and meet the students”.
South Shields Marine School has announced it will hold a ‘Careers at Sea’ open day on Saturday, November 2, between 10am and 2pm at its Grosvenor Road site.
The day will see South Shields Marine School lecturers and leading shipping companies discussing career opportunities and training that is on offer.
Students and school leavers can look around the Marine School on the careers day, including a unique opportunity to use the school’s multi-million pound ships bridge simulators, as well as experiencing ship engine tours - giving a real time experience of working at sea.
For more details about South Shields Marine School, visit: https://www.southshieldsmarineschool.com/.
