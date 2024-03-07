Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sam Macgregor, a writer and actor with a passion to tell a story will see his play debut in the North East next month.

The 29-year-old who grew up in Heaton had success at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year when he performed the show.

After positive audience feedback and press reviews Sam is ready to bring his show to the North East for the first time.

Sam Macgregor

The show named 'Truly, Madly, Baldy' portrays comedic elements of dealing with hair loss and being bald, both for men and women.

Sam began writing the show throughout lockdown when he worked as an NHS 111 call handler and was keen to perform the show to an audience. Sam said: "Both me and my mam suffer from alopecia and although it appears more acceptable in society for men to be bald, alopecia impacts men just as it does women.

"Whilst there is comedy in the play it does help highlight an important issue."

This show will answer all the questions you've ever wanted to ask someone who suffers from this life changing condition.

The show follows common issues encountered by those with alopecia and coming to terms with hair loss.

Sam has worked with a number of people to help him get the show up and running in the region which he hopes will attract a wide audience.

He said: "I'm really excited for the opening night and delivering the show to the public."