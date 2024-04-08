You can win ‘golden ticket’ to the ultimate stag and hen bash – planned by the party planners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gateshead-based Last Night of Freedom will party like it’s 1999 this month, as it marks its quarter of a century as a true North East business success story.

And revellers who may have always wondered how the party planners let their hair down can now find out – as the company is launching a Willy Wonka-style Golden Ticket hunt on social media to let a lucky person attend the Newcastle birthday bash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Mavir, managing director at the Geordie firm, said: “We’ve helped tens of thousands of stags and hens to celebrate over the past 25 years, now we’re looking forward to toasting our birthday in what is set to be an incredible night.

The lucky ticket competition will allow one lucky party-goer the chance to attend the birthday bash

“Over the years we’ve decked people out with hilarious accessories, organised some crazy activities and sent people to every corner of the world, but one thing we’re always asked is: what do we do when we throw a party?

“Well, now someone can come along and find out.”

For a chance to win an invitation to the biggest party of the last 25 years, held in Newcastle on April 18, just visit the Last Night of Freedom Facebook or Instagram page.

Last Night of Freedom launched in 1999 as the first company to purely focus on helping stags and hens organise their pre-wedding getaways.

Last Night of Freedom managing director Matt Mavir

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, the company has organised more than 50,000 successful stag and hens in over 60 locations worldwide from Newcastle to the North Pole and has fulfilled more than 350,000 orders kitting customers out with accessories and novelties.

Matt continued: “I think what sets us apart is our personal touch. You’ll usually only have one stag or hen do in your life and we understand it’s about much more than just throwing a party.