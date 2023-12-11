Jack was born with an exomphalos major, and despite his own illness works hard to spread joy to fellow youngsters.

A young boy from Jarrow with a rare medical condition, has been spreading joy and kindness to other poorly children.

Jack Lewis, decided to create ‘Friendship Bags of Hope’ to donate to children in Newcastle’s RVI Children’s Ward, as a way to make them feel better, despite his own struggles with his health.

Jack was born with an exomphalos major, meaning that his bowel, liver and stomach were on the outside of his body.

Jack’s condition meant that he has had to undergo countless surgeries and has been in hospital over 50 times, which has left the young boy in chronic pain.

Earlier this year, Jack raised around £2,500 that enabled him to make up the ‘Friendship Bags of Hope’ which included various items to make children smile, such as colouring books, reading books and a teddy bear.

Jack was able to make 200 bags in total, with the help of monetary donations and toy donations from Keel Toys and Jelly Cat.

Jack’s family were full of praise for those who helped Jack on his mission to create the special gifts, including Website and Prints in South Shields who helped make stickers.

Jack’s mother, Sarah, said: “The donations to his Go Fund Me page helped him massively.

“He even received messages of support and help from former Liverpool footballer Jamie Carragher, which Jack was over the moon with as Jamie was born with the same condition Jack was born with.”

Jack’s unfortunately wasn’t very well recently, but despite of that he ensured the bags were delivered to the children. He was able to visit some of them, and personally hand them their gifts.

Jack Lewis creates 'Friendship Bags of Hope' for poorly children.

Sarah said: “To watch him do this with such happiness and selflessness was such a great feeling as his mam.

“He left a message on each ward with a little bit about himself in case people wanted to follow his Facebook page. He has received loads of thank you messages from parents whose little ones received bags.”

The success of Jack’s ‘Friendship Bags of Hope’ and how happy it made him feel has encouraged the brave youngster to carry on with his selfless, charitable mission.

Jack has big plans for the New Year, as he hopes to raise £5000 to make even more bags than before, in order to put a smile on the faces of youngsters going through a tough time.