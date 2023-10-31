Young boy cuts ‘Goldilocks’ hair to help three cancer charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 4-year-old boy named Henry Coulson from Whitburn, decided to get his long locks chopped off, in order to help three cancer charities.

Henry had never had his hair cut in his life, and had managed to grow long Blonde curls all the way down his back.

However, after growing his hair to an exceptional length, Henry asked his mother if he could get a cool new haircut.

Henry’s mother, Karen Fairlie said she was originally shocked that Henry wanted to cut off his hair, especially since he asked for a Sharkie Boys hair cut which is essentially a mohican.

“Obviously I said no we are not doing that!” Karen laughed. “We’re not going from goldilocks to a mohican!”

However the mother and son compromised on a very cute, short hair style, which was cut by Nicola Wilkes from hairdressing salon Clipperz, in Whitburn.

Karen did not want Henry’s long locks to go to waste, and after a close friend of hers was diagnosed with cancer, she decided not only to donate Henry’s hair to be made into wigs, but also raise money for cancer charities.

Karen donated Henry’s hair to The Little Princess Trust, a charity established in 2005 which donates wigs free of charge to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

Karen explained: “To donate to The Little Princess Trust all you need to do is cut the hair while it is tied into a ponytail, and then post the ponytail of her to them. It’s literally that easy!”

To further support cancer charities, Karen also decided to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and Newcastle based charity, Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care.

“Henry’s a little icon with his long curly hair, and everyone was taken aback that he was cutting it,” Karen said, explaining that this helped with donations.

The mother and son have raised around £600 for the cancer charities, and hope to raise even more.

Karen was worried Henry would be shocked after cutting his hair, but was surprised to see how unfazed he was!

“We were all gushing over him, saying how brave he was! But, he just took it in his stride as if it was absolutely nothing!” Karen said, explaining that he loves his new, spiky haircut.

