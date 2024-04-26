Young carers in South Tyneside receive support from major funders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Young carers in South Tyneside are celebrating after receiving grants from two major funders, which will help improve respite activities, counselling, assessment pathways and further support.

The National Lottery Community Fund and Children In Need have shown their support for young carers in the borough by awarding The South Tyneside Young Carers Respite Service with the grants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service, which is managed by TEN North East, has also been awarded a contract by South Tyneside Council which will further help to support around 1,200 young carers in South Tyneside.

Young carers are children aged up to 18-years-old, who care for a family member with an illness, disability or mental health issue.

TEN North East, which has operated since 2016, has seen children as young as five caring for family members, taking on duties such as helping the family member to dress, housework, shopping and looking after siblings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young Carer Service Manager, Levi Cosker said: “We see time and again how high caring duties can impact on young people, studies have shown that where caring responsibilities start young and continue for a number of years, young carers are likely to achieve less in life, resentment and family relationships can come under strain and young carers lose some of their spark for life and ambition.

“The contract and grant support combined will help build family relationships and support networks, making sure that young people and their families are given help when they need it most, preventing crisis and creating a positive childhood. We want to see our young carers achieving well in life and will provide extra help for those deciding on career pathways or applying for college as well as offering personal development and volunteering opportunities to build skills. And we are hugely grateful to National Lottery players and Children in Need for supporting young carers.”

South Tyneside young carers during a painting session.

The support from South Tyneside Council and the funding will see a boost in services, including the launch of a brand-new counselling hub, and an increase in after-school and school holiday respite activities which includes; crafting, sports, bowling, cinema, theatre and residential trips.