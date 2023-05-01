Young golfer allegedly refused winnings at local club due to his age

A young golfer at Boldon Golf Club has allegedly been refused his cash prize for winning three weekend competitions due to his age.

Matty Canning, 17, is owed roughly £240 after coming out on top in the competitions. According to his family, he has been acknowledged as the winner on each occasion but the money has been withheld due to the club wanting a senior player to win the cash.

This is despite Matty paying an entry fee into the competitions.

Matty has a handicap of six.

Ronnie Clughen, the young golfer’s grandad, said: “It’s in the rules that anyone can enter the competitions, but when he went to collect his prize money they said juniors can’t win. They put his name up on the notice board and take his entry fees but there’s another guy out there wandering round with my grandson’s money.

“I think that’s a bit naughty as well, that they don’t have the common courtesy and decency to go out of their lives and says ‘Listen, you won the competition fair and square. I was second- there’s your money,’ but none of them have even offered.

Matty and his grandad Ronnie

“Matty’s from a single parent household so the money would be most welcome to them.”

Ronnie says there has been a swell of complaints to the committee and golf club but that most of the online comments have been deleted.