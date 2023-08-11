The Purple Cabbages, a group of 10–11-year-old young people who attend Bright Futures NE evening provision, wanted to do something special for local care home residents as part of their stage two project with funding from the KEY.

The group spent weeks after school planning their ideas and decided on providing afternoon tea boxes to them, along with tea and coffee for them to enjoy.

During their planning the group decided upon making five different sandwich fillings so the residents could choose their favourite. They also decided to include scones, cakes, savoury snacks, and some sweet treats.

They met together during the summer holidays and to prepare the afternoon tea boxes. Making up 50 boxes they also wanted to include personalised hand written cards in each one.

The event made and organised by the young people themselves aimed to bring joy and companionship to the elderly residents while fostering intergenerational connections.

The group delivered their boxes to Cheviot Court care home earlier this week and were welcomed in by staff.

They handed out the boxes and refreshments and are already planning another visit to take part in some activities with the residents.

Their project has demonstrated the positive impact that simple acts of kindness can have on individuals and communities. It highlights the importance of fostering relationships between different age groups, promoting understanding, empathy, and a sense of belonging.

The Purple Cabbages said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to the Purple Cabbages group from Bright Futures who delivered 50 afternoon tea boxes today, thank you so much from us all at Cheviot Court what a very thoughtful and lovely thing to do for us.”