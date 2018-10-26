Letter of the week: 'South Shields council bosses are targeting the wrong homes for demolition'

Why is it that older flats in South Shields, many of which are empty and in a bad state of repair, are still standing and yet newer properties, like Tyne Dock flats and the houses on the Cleadon Park Estate, which were perfectly good properties, are being or have been pulled down?

If a lot of these older properties were demolished this would make way for homes being built with gardens, which a lot of people want now.

The ages of these old flats are over 100 years old and many of these downstairs properties are riddled with damp.

I think this council should be looking at ways forward like this.

It would mean better quality housing for people.

Leave the pre-war and fifties built properties alone.

Yvonne Goddard.