Letter of the week: Thanks to volunteers, customers and friends of South Shields hospice shop

I am writing on behalf of all the volunteers who have worked at St Clare’s Hospice Shop at Horsley Hill.

Over the years we have enjoyed working hard to raise funds for the hospice while also offering a service to the local community.

However we wouldn’t have been able to do this without the support of our loyal customers, our neighbours in the shops nearby and those people who have kindly donated an incredible quantity and range of items to sell.

Most of us have worked as volunteers at the store for a lot of years and considered many of the people who came into our store as friends.

We enjoyed a chat and a laugh with customers of all ages who came to find a bargain or to leave donations.

We were all therefore very upset when the store was suddenly closed.

We would have loved to have had the opportunity to open up for a couple of days so we could have the opportunity to say goodbye to people but more importantly to say thank you so much to those who have been loyal supporters over the years.

We did ask if we could open up and sell some of the items in the store but sadly this wasn’t allowed.

So we would take this opportunity to say thank you from everyone who has worked at Horsley Hill St Clare’s Hospice shop over the years. We will miss you all!

All the Horsley Hill

Volunteers.