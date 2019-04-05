Letter of the week: 'Voters vote for parties not personalities'

Your correspondent Henry Pearce is unhappy with our local MPs and their voting.

Can I point out that a year after the referendum a General Election took place and voters in South Shields, by a majority of 15,000, supported Labour policies not Teresa May’s.

Last week's Letter of the week: Brexit protest was such a protest to Jarrow March

Our Jarrow and South Shields MPs should also take note instead of going their own sweet ways, the days of voters voting for personalities has more or less gone.

Votes were for the parties not you!

T Hudson.