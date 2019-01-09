Letter of the week: 'Will South Tyneside Council take action over empty houses?'

I was interested to read Friday’s article about “New powers to force sale of ‘eyesore’ empty homes in South Tyneside”.

On the face of it, it would appear positive that the council are taking steps to deal with this issue.

You’ll have to forgive me for not holding my breath though.

I have been trying to get the council to take action over an abandoned re-development on the corner of Lawe Road and Ocean Road since November.

The council already have the power to take action through S.94 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.

I’ve also suggested that they serve a S.215 notice under the same act, giving the land owner a short period of time to sort out the site, which is harming the amenity of the area.

So far, the council haven’t even responded to my queries.

Local people might be forgiven for not getting too excited about new powers, when the current legislation is not enforced.

It’s all very well having these powers but it is meaningless unless you actually use them.

David Francis,

South Tyneside Green Party.

