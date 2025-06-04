‘You’re suicidal’ - Vicky Pattison opens up and speaks candidly on PMDD

Vicky Pattison has opened up on what it is like living with PMDD.

North East TV personality Vicky Pattison has spoken candidly on what it is like living with PMDD (premenstrual dysphoric disorder).

The 37-year-old opened up on the How To Fail podcast, which is hosted by Elizabeth Day.

The former I'm A Celebrity winner was diagnosed with PMDD in 2023 after years of struggling with tough symptoms in the weeks and days leading up to her period.

Since her diagnosis, Vicky has spoken candidly about the issue in an effort to bring attention to the condition.

Speaking on the How To Fail podcast, she said: “So PMDD is essentially often described as an aggressive form of PMS (premenstrual syndrome).

Vicky Pattison has spoken candidly about living with PMDD. | Jordan Peck/Getty Images

“The best way I ever heard it described and something that has stayed with me is like imagine building a sandcastle of good habits.

“You eat healthy, you nurture your relationships, you practice selfcare, and then once a month, a wave comes along and it completely destroys your castle.

“And in place of all these good habits is utter destruction and despair.

“For some people, it manifests itself as anxiety, insomnia, exhaustion and crippling self-doubt.

“In extreme cases, you have such dark thoughts, you’re suicidal.

“And every month I have to watch this quite strong, quite confident, ambitious woman turn into a terrified little girl who doesn’t want to post on social media, who doesn’t want to go outside, who can barely articulate herself.

“I lose all sense of myself and it is a terrifying place to be because in some of the darkest moments, I genuinely believe the world would be place without me in it.

“And I have to fight that feeling and reiterate that it’s just temporary, and you’ve been here before and you know this isn’t you, and you’re going to be okay.

“But it’s killing women and for five years, I went back and forth to the doctor telling them I don’t think I’m well.

“Something happens to me seven to 10 days before my period and I’m unrecognisable, I don’t know what I’m capable of.

“It was from a real place of despair and fear that I went to speak to somebody because I think as a woman, when you go to the doctors, you have exhausted every other option.”

