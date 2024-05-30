Youth centre opens in South Shields offering ‘safe space’ for young people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hands for Youth CIC has opened a youth centre in Fowler Street, South Shields.

Hands for Youth is a community interest company, which specialises in child and adolescent mental health and wellbeing.

With the help of funding from The National Lottery, Hands for Youth CIC has opened a youth centre on Fowler Street, South Shields.

The youth centre will welcome young people aged between eight and 18 years of age, offering a variety of fun activities, mental health support and education.

Within their excellent common room, children will be able to enjoy a range of fun activities, which includes; console games, board games, crafting, sewing, reading, and a sensory area.

As well as fun activities, Hands for Youth CIC will also be providing specialist support for mental health and wellbeing, using talk therapy to discuss the child’s emotions and how they can be supported, priced at £25 per session.

Counselling sessions are also offered to the children through a third party, which is priced at £30 per session.

Hands for Youth CIC will also provide GCSE and SAT tutoring via their young centre, to help further support young people. They plan to launch a Home-Ed Hub in the near future to support children who are home-educated with basic life skills.

Hands for Youth CIC

Their GCSE and SAT tutoring is a 15 week programme, which costs £120 per person. However, the programme can be paid in set payments as well as in full.

Entry to attend Hands for Youth CIC is priced at £2.50 for an hour and a half, and £3 for two hours, with no obligation to register beforehand.

To celebrate the grand opening of Hands for Youth CIC’s youth centre, they hosted a launch event on Tuesday, May 28.