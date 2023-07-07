YouTuber faces lengthy jail term over Newcastle International Airport bomb ‘prank’

On Monday, July 3, online prankster Garard Ndela was arrested just minutes after turning up at Newcastle International Airport.

The 19-year-old recorded himself in the terminal building walking past the check-in desks and claiming to have an explosive device.

He was intending to upload the footage to his YouTube channel but he was quickly interrupted by security staff and officers from Northumbria Police.

Ndela, of Ellison Villas in Gateshead, was taken into police custody and subsequently charged.

Garard Ndela faces a lengthy jail term following a bomb hoax at Newcastle International Airport. Photo: Northumbria Police.

He appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 5, where he pleaded guilty to communicating false information about a bomb hoax.

Ndela was remanded in custody until August 2, when he is due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Steve Byrne, the investigating officer, hopes that this will serve as a warning to anyone who thinks behaviour like Ndela’s is acceptable.

He said: “Carrying out a prank of this nature at an airport is an incredibly stupid thing to do and can come with a jail term of up to seven years.

“Ndela planned his controversial skit and was naïve enough to believe he could get away with it unchallenged. However, this reckless behaviour is in fact a criminal offence and not something the criminal justice system takes lightly.

“I have no doubt that his appalling actions will have alarmed staff and caused unnecessary distress to passengers and visitors – it is only right that he was detained and arrested.

“The fact he has pleaded guilty and admitted his actions in court speaks volumes and I hope our communities know we take these type of offences incredibly seriously.