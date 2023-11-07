The 7 best South Tyneside pubs described as “cosy” by Google reviews for winter

Where are some of the pubs in South Tyneside region that offer customers that warm, welcome, cosy feeling?

These cosy pubs are perfect for a Winter pint. Photo: Adobe Stock/alex57111

Truly, winter has finally arrived in the UK with nights drawing earlier in South Tyneside along with cold snaps and downpours that have caused weather warnings and flood alerts to be issued around the region.

Anyone who still wants to enjoy a few drinks despite the cold weather is in luck across the city, with plenty of cost places ready to welcome drinkers for the coldest months of the year.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...