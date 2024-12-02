I visited Northern Lights Newcastle and loved the work of a South Shields artist

Newcastle’s Northern Lights is a great way to get into the festive spirit!

The older and and busiest that I get, I find it harder and harder to get into the Christmas spirit despite the festive season being truly underway.

However, I found that Northern Lights Newcastle, in the city’s Leazes Park, is the perfect activity to bring festive joy to everyone this winter - including myself!

Having been a resounding success in its first year in 2023, the event has returned to Newcastle for 2024 and officially opened to the public on Friday, November 22.

Upon entering the historic city centre park, you are greeted with impressive light displays and backing tracks that fit each one perfectly.

These displays have been crafted by local artists and organisations, including the Children’s Unit at the nearby Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI).

An honourable mention has to go to South Shields artist Stevie Thompson for his ‘Mycelium Network’.

The impressive display is designed to mimic the intricate underground networks of fungi - with the light display pulsing through the Leazes Park landscape in an extremely captivating fashion.

The park’s lake and bandstand also play host to light shows and with an imposing St James’ Park making up the backdrop, it definitely is a sight to see this Christmas.

Despite it being a cold November evening during my visit, the Christmas village at the end of the trail provided the perfect place to warm up.

From bars to street food vendors and fairground rides, there is definitely something for everyone this year at Northern Lights Newcastle.

The festive event ends on New Year’s Eve (December 31), with tickets on sale for the rest of 2024 at: https://northernlightsnewcastle.com/.

Trust me, you do not want to miss out!