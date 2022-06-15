England manager Gareth Southgate. Picture: Nick Potts/PA.

Current Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is under pressure following a dismal Nations League campaign.

Southgate has led The Three Lions to a World Cup semi-final and European Championships final in his two major tournaments in charge.

But England’s worst home defeat in 94 years on Tuesday night at Molineux and their longest winless run since 2014 has led to speculation regarding who would replace Southgate as manager should he be sacked.

And Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is among the favourites for the job.

Howe took charge at St James’s Park last November and helped The Magpies emphatically climbed out of the relegation zone and up to 11th in the Premier League table last season.