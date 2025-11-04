Plans for a new 20-metre-high telecoms mast in the Hebburn area of South Tyneside have been submitted to council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for a grass verge off Victoria Road West in the borough’s Hebburn South ward.

Applicant EE Limited has applied for permission for “the removal of 1no. 14m monopole supporting 3no antennas and replacement with 1no. 20m-high monopole with wraparound cabinet, 9no. antennas, installation of 1no. cabinet plus ancillary development.”

Telecoms mast plan submitted for site off Victoria Road West in Hebburn | Google/LDRS

Supporting planning documents linked to the planning bid said “there were no technically feasible or less harmful alternative options within the vicinity thenthe proposed due to being in line with the National Planning Policy Framework and the minimal visual impact associated with the proposed upgrade at this location”.

It was argued that “the chosen site will allow to maintain and provide greater 5G coverage and mobile phone capacity to the area, and in the future 5G technology.”

A design, access and supporting statement submitted with the plans noted the proposed development lies within an “established residential setting and fronts directly onto the highway, forming part of the landscaped buffer between the road carriageway and the adjoining properties”.

It was noted that the “proposed streetworks pole structure will be of a similar appearance to the existing street lighting columns in the area” and that “this specific mast design is often utilised in residential areas to meet the specific visual requirements of the local area”.

Those behind the scheme said the “height of the proposal, and the overall design of the streetworks streetpole, have been kept to a minimum to ensure that any visual impact is reduced where practicable, the antennas are structurally stable, and that improved network coverage is provided to the local area”.

Planning documents also confirmed that the “proposed mast will not only service voice calls but will include provision for 3G and 4G”, as well as providing coverage for “all the blue light services” and 5G coverage.

The design, access and supporting statement adds: “At present, the existing site is required to be upgraded to meet the technical requirements to provide the area with improved and enhanced coverage and connectivity offering 5G to the surrounding area.

“In order to achieve this, a replacement monopole with a height increase will be required and the design has been carefully considered to be as minimal in terms of visual impact while achieving the technical requirements.

“It is considered that the proposed development is wholly appropriate for the local area, and that the economic, environmental and social benefits which will be brought forward by the proposal will greatly outweigh any visual impact that may be caused by the upgrade of the existing base station.”

A decision on the plans is expected following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250672