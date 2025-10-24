South Shields ‘adult’ club faces planning permission row ahead of opening

Swingers in South Tyneside may have to wait for a planned adult-only club – which boasts a dungeon, playrooms and public “group activity” areas – to open.

Council chiefs say bosses at Babylon – where members can indulge in “safe play and practice safe sex” – do not have planning permission for the new venture which is due to open in Fowler Street, South Shields.

The club has been granted an alcohol licence but South Tyneside Council say it has yet to apply for permission to change the use of the former gym.

A spokesman for the firm claims it has all the “relevant permission” to open.

South Tyneside Council confirmed the premises had been granted an alcohol licence, but that planning permission was needed – which had yet to be sought.

Spread over two floors above the former Leeds Building Society, at the junction with Albemarle Street, Babylon’s website says “What happens inside the club stays inside the club”.

Tyneside-based KP Events, which is behind the venture, insists it had planning permission to transform the building’s first and second floor interiors – and will open as advertised.

The former gym being turned into a 'adult only' private club on Fowler Street. | National World

A spokesman said Babylon’s website had received thousands of hits and there had been high inquiry levels from potential clients and added: "We have a drinks licence and the relevant permissions to open."

He said: “The police and the council have been here, and they are entirely satisfied with the club.

“People can come here and be themselves. We are an extremely safe venue.

“There is no reason why a club like this should not be in South Shields. Things like this are on the internet, this is just the real world.”

Babylon’s website states it plans to open three days a week, from 8pm to 4am.

Despite its published activities, the club does not require a sexual entertainment venue licence – due to being a private members club.

The venue will also have a licenced bar, lockers and a changing area.

Information on its website says consent in any activity is mandatory and safe sex practices are “strongly encouraged”.

It states, “Condoms and sanitising products are always available. You are ultimately responsible for your own health, safety and well-being”.

Other businesses in Fowler Street have given a mixed response to their new neighbour.

One retailer said they knew a club was opening and that it may be adult-only, adding: “I’m still a bit shocked. At least it will only be open at night.”

But another said: “I don’t see anything wrong with consenting adults going to a place like this.

"It’s perfectly alright in my opinion.”

The club’s code of conduct says male and female members, who must be aged 21 or over, should “dress to impress”.

It also has an anti-drug policy, any illegal activity is prohibited and participation in any activity is entirely voluntary.

Its calendar also revealed that singles nights and couples-only events are on the menu.

The club states: “Our atmosphere is friendly and welcoming. Socialising areas are available for conversation, and themed events often include games or ice-breakers.

“We have a strict no photography, no recording policy. Member information is never shared, and what happens inside the club stays inside the club.”