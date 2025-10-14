South Shields road to be closed to motorists as roadworks look set to begin

A South Shields road is due to be closed later this month.

South Tyneside Council has issued a public notice that states that a section of Lisle Road, in South Shields, is set to be closed to allow for roadworks to be carried out.

An order made under the S.14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 will temporarily prohibit driving on Lisle Road from its junction with Southill Road, northbound for 125m.

Lisle Road, in South Shields, is set to be closed for roadworks. | Google Maps

The Council requires the Order as it looks to complete concrete bay renewal on the road.

According to the public notice, the Order will come into force on October 24 - with the maximum prohibition under this Order being 18 months.

However, the public notice states that it is anticipated that the prohibition will only be needed from October 27 for seven days.

It means that all vehicles, except those engaged in the works, will be prohibited on the section of the road for the duration of the works.

When the closure is in place, the alterative route for motorists will be via Lisle Road, Marsden, Summerhill Road and Southill Road.

You can view the full Public Notice at: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/traffic-and-roads/68ec416fcbfa1fa97af2671b.