South Shields road to be closed to motorists as roadworks look set to begin

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 14th Oct 2025, 12:58 BST
A South Shields road is due to be closed later this month.

South Tyneside Council has issued a public notice that states that a section of Lisle Road, in South Shields, is set to be closed to allow for roadworks to be carried out.

An order made under the S.14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 will temporarily prohibit driving on Lisle Road from its junction with Southill Road, northbound for 125m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lisle Road, in South Shields, is set to be closed for roadworks.placeholder image
Lisle Road, in South Shields, is set to be closed for roadworks. | Google Maps

The Council requires the Order as it looks to complete concrete bay renewal on the road.

According to the public notice, the Order will come into force on October 24 - with the maximum prohibition under this Order being 18 months.

However, the public notice states that it is anticipated that the prohibition will only be needed from October 27 for seven days.

It means that all vehicles, except those engaged in the works, will be prohibited on the section of the road for the duration of the works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering news and sport to your inbox throughout the week

When the closure is in place, the alterative route for motorists will be via Lisle Road, Marsden, Summerhill Road and Southill Road.

You can view the full Public Notice at: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/traffic-and-roads/68ec416fcbfa1fa97af2671b.

Related topics:South ShieldsMotoristsSouth Tyneside CouncilMarsden
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice