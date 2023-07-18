News you can trust since 1849
54 beaches across the UK have been issued with a raw sewage alert following heavy rainfall - here’s the full list

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:12 BST- 2 min read

54 beaches across the south of England have been placed under a raw sewage health alert. 33 of these are under a ‘sewage pollution alert’ with a remaining 21 issued a ‘pollution risk forecast’, meaning there is a chance sewage could appear in the area.

The alert has been issued by Surfers Against Sewage (SAS). They are a marine conservation charity set up in 1990 by a group of Cornish surfers from the villages of St Agnes and Porthtowan on the north coast of Cornwall.

On their website, they state: “The sheer volume of pollution entering our water means the UK consistently ranks as one of the worst European countries for coastal water quality. Meanwhile, only 14% of our rivers warrant ‘good’ ecological status.”

Josh Harris, who is part of SAS, told Metro.co.uk: “When it rains, it pours sewage. Water companies treat our coastline, rivers and lakes as an open sewer, with decades of under-investment whilst shareholders and directors get paid millions.

    “It’s a totally unacceptable situation and that’s why we are demanding an end to dirty money in the water industry and an end to sewage pollution.”

    Full list of 54 beaches under a raw sewage alert

    Kingsand

    Cawsand

    Portwrinkle

    Downderry

    Seaton

    Millendreath

    East Looe

    Readymoney Cove

    Polkerris (pollution risk forecast)

    Par Sands

    Shorthorn Beach

    Charlestown

    Duporth (pollution risk forecast)

    Porthpean Beach (pollution risk forecast)

    Pentewan

    Portmellon

    Gorran Haven Little Perhaver

    Porthluney (pollution risk forecast)

    Pendower (pollution risk forecast)

    Porthcurnick (pollution risk forecast)

    Gyllyngvase

    Swanpool

    Maenporth (pollution risk forecast)

    Porthallow (pollution risk forecast)

    Porthoustock

    Coverack

    Kennack Sands (pollution risk forecast)

    Polurrian Cove

    Poldhu Cove (pollution risk forecast)

    Perranuthnoe

    Marazion (pollution risk forecast)

    Long Rock

    Penzance (pollution risk forecast)

    Wherry Town (pollution risk forecast)

    Porthgwidden

    Porthkidney

    Gwithian Towans

    Godrevy Towans

    Portreath

    Trevaunance Cove

    Perranporth (pollution risk forecast)

    Crantock

    Fistral South

    Fistral North

    Porth

    Mawgan Porth

    Porthcothan (pollution risk forecast)

    Harlyn Bay

    Trevone Bay (pollution risk forecast)

    Polzeath (pollution risk forecast)

    Trebarwith Strand (pollution risk forecast)

    Crackington Haven (pollution risk forecast)

    Summerleaze (pollution risk forecast)

    Crooklets (pollution risk forecast)

