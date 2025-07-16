A common pub game could help eliminate UK's biggest litter problem

Cigarette butts to be Britains 'most pervasive' litter problem | James Linsell-Clark/PinPep

Spalding, Lincolnshire is piloting a first-of-its kind initiative to combat the blight of discarded cigarette butts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Custom dartboards are being installed in participating pubs across the town, reminding smokers to make sure they dispose of their ‘darts’ responsibly.

A talking cigarette bin will also be installed in the town, celebrating good behaviour with audio messages like “bullseye!” when used to dispose of cigarette butts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Spalding, where the smoking rate is more than twice the UK average, and cigarette litter on the ground is nearly three times the national figure, the town faces a unique challenge.

The programme was created in partnership with environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, which commissioned research that found 27 per cent of smokers don’t consider dropping their butt on the ground or down a drain to be littering.

Darts player Scott ‘Shaggy’ Williams, who is working with the charity, said “I’m pleased to be playing a part in helping my local town prevent cigarette butt litter.

“From years playing in pubs and clubs, I know smoking and playing darts can go hand in hand and the butts are often discarded incorrectly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to be careful with what we're throwing where - remember, throw darts at the board, and throw butts in the bin.”

The bins celebrate good behaviour with audio messages like “bullseye!” | James Linsell-Clark/PinPep

‘Darts at the board and butts in the bin’

With the average UK smoker smoking 10.6 cigarettes per day, even if just one is littered, that amounts to more than six million cigarette butts littered daily across the UK.

In addition to the custom dartboards and talking bin, Keep Britain Tidy and South Holland District Council will be placing branded smoking bins around town.

They are also partnering with the Job Centre and local businesses - including pubs, convenience stores, hotels, entertainment venues - to give away Butt Boxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three-month pilot will see smokers targeted with posters and signage in areas where people are most likely to litter their butts, as well as targeted radio, TV and online video advertising to reinforce the message.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: “Cigarette butts are not just an eyesore; they are a significant environmental and economic burden.

“They are made of plastics and contain toxins that leach into soil and waterways, polluting our natural environment.

“Furthermore, local authorities across the country spend millions annually on street cleaning - we shouldn’t just keep cleaning up after people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The best solution is to stop them from dropping and leaving their rubbish in the first place, which is why at Keep Britain Tidy we’re keen to work with councils to address the issue head on through behaviour change.”