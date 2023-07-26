Aldi is hiring for an ‘official beer taster’ to review its new range of beers launching this autumn. The successful applicant will receive four pale ales, three IPAs, two beers, four ciders, one stout and one lager, all of which will need to be tasted and reviewed.

The feedback will help to guide Aldi bosses ahead of key decision making for its next range. The unique job will require applicants to have a love of lager, passion for ale and an optimistic attitude, as they will be asked for feedback on the whole range.

To be in with a chance of landing the role, all budding beer tasters need to send an email explaining why they think they should be chosen for the role – as well as outlining what their favourite Aldi beer is and why. Emma Budd, 27, from Milton Keynes, was chosen to become Aldi’s first-ever official beer taster in 2022. The beer fanatic impressed judges with her application, in which she explained she loved beer so much, she had tried locally brewed tipples in 51 countries including Antigua, Mykonos, and St Lucia.

Emma, who works for the NHS said: “It was a great opportunity to support Aldi and be part of something I have a passion for – a career highlight!

Being able to taste and share beers ahead of anyone else felt exciting and I loved the variety of flavours on offer. I would encourage anyone who has a passion for beer to apply.”

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “We are always looking to innovate and excite when it comes to our beer range, experimenting with flavours such as coffee, caramel and watermelon.

“Emma’s opinions were instrumental in guiding us for this year’s product offering, particularly with regards to the flavoured beers, so we look forward to seeing what this year’s applicants bring. For beer lovers, it’s the ultimate opportunity. Best of luck to all.”

Aldi beer tasting role - how to apply

To apply for the Official Beer Taster role, shoppers simply need to send an email to [email protected] with the following details:

Full name Proof of age (copy of passport or driving licence) Social media handles (if applicable) 150-word explanation as to why they should be chosen for role Favourite Aldi beer and why