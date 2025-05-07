Aldi seeks public input to identify new store locations

Aldi is reaching out to the public to help identify the best locations for new stores across the UK.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket is inviting customers to submit suggestions for where new Aldi stores should be opened.

The most popular areas will be considered as part of Aldi’s ongoing commitment to expand its presence and bring its high-quality, affordable food to even more communities.

In recent years, Aldi has seen a surge in popularity as even more shoppers choose it for its great value and quality. The supermarket currently has more than 1,050 stores and remains committed to its long-term goal of operating more than 1,500 UK stores.

In the coming months, the supermarket will be bringing new stores to areas such as Ashford in Kent, Eastbourne in Sussex, as well as Caterham in Surrey, as part of its focus on expanding in the South East.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “We’ve always believed that great quality food should be within everyone’s reach and many communities would therefore still benefit from having an Aldi nearby.

“We’re always looking at key places where we see potential, but we also want to hear directly from the public about where the demand is greatest. Their input is invaluable as we continue to grow and bring Aldi’s unbeatable value to more areas across Britain.”

The supermarket ran a similar initiative last year, which saw locations in London, Manchester and Derbyshire recognised as priority locations amongst shoppers. Progress has already been made to bring a new store near to Chesterfield in Derbyshire, with Aldi recently securing planning for a site on Ringwood Road, Brimington.

To nominate a town or area for consideration, customers are invited to email [email protected] and simply state the town they would like to put forward in the subject of the email.

Aldi is asking for submissions by Sunday 8th June with plans to share the results and unveil the next round of priority locations later this year.

For further details on Aldi’s site requirements, visit: aldi.co.uk/about-aldi/property/required-towns