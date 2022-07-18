Amazon Fresh takes on Tesco by matching prices of hundreds of groceries

Amazon has become the latest retail giant to pledge to keep prices low for customers amid the cost of living crisis.

The retailer will take on Tesco with a new price match promise - matching and freezing hundreds of prices in line with discounts by the supermarket giant.

Amazon Fresh will start its Tesco Clubcard Price Match campaign on Monday (18 July).

The move will see the online grocery business invest in the price of everyday groceries including fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and fish.

What will Amazon’s Tesco Clubcard Price Match campaign include?

Amazon said the promotion will see reductions such as 32% of Tropicana orange juice, 46% of own-brand margherita pizzas and 19% of Cathedral City extra mature cheddar.

It comes amid a continued expansion of the Amazon Fresh grocery operation, which is now available in London, Leeds, Sheffield, Portsmouth, Liverpool, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle.

Amazon is the latest retailer to use a price match campaign in its marketing efforts to drive customer numbers.

Meanwhile Tesco and Sainsbury’s are currently operating promotions matching the prices of key items against those of German discount rival Aldi.

Asda has expanded its cut price groceries with a new range, Just Essentials, covering some 300 products.

Why is Amazon launching this campaign?

Russell Jones, director of Amazon Fresh, told the PA news agency he hopes the pricing campaign will “show how good our value is compared with competitors”.

The retail boss said: “When customers see the comparison against our competitors it is obvious quite how strong our value is.

“We recognise that this is the most important thing to customers right now.”

Mr Jones added: “This is one way that we’re helping customers get great value and convenience with groceries delivered at home with Amazon Fresh.

“Improving our shopping experience and giving Amazon Fresh customers even more for their money are key priorities for us.”

What is Amazon Fresh?

Amazon’s supermarket, Amazon Fresh, launched in the UK last year.

The supermarket has no checkouts and instead uses smart technology which works out when an item is taken from a shelf.

Surveillance technology allows shoppers to simply scan into the store using a QR code then place items in their bag.

Instead of handheld scanning equipment, the sophisticated ‘Just Walk Out’ camera technology tracks shoppers’ movements and determines the items they take off the shelf using machine vision.

So shoppers simply walk out and the app tallies the items picked up and charges them directly to the bank card attached to their Amazon Shopping app account.

You need to have a Prime membership to request Amazon Fresh access.

Prime members get the following perks:

Same-day grocery delivery on orders over £40

Thousands of grocery items including fresh produce, household essentials and specialist brands

Same-day Click & Collect groceries from selected Morrisons stores