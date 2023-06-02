Andrew Tate confident he will be cleared off human trafficking accusations

Detained social media influencer Andrew Tate has expressed his confidence he will be cleared of accusations of organised crime and human trafficking. In an interview with the BBC , Tate, who is under house arrest in Romania with his brother Tristan, the former kickboxer said he is “absolutely and utterly sure” he is innocent.

The 36-year-old British-US citizen has also dismissed accusations that he was a ‘danger to young men and boys’ who were becoming misogynistic because of him, according to the National Education Union.

In response to this, he said: “That’s very upsetting and the reason that’s very upsetting is because I know that’s not true, I’m genuinely a good person. I believe my impact on the world is positive.”

He added: “I preach hard work, discipline, I’m an athlete, I preach anti-drug, I preach religion, I preach no alcohol, I preach no knife crime, every single problem with modern society I’m against.

“I’m teaching young men to be disciplined, to be diligent, to listen, to train, to work hard, to be exactly like me. And I’m saying that if men grew up like me, who are hardworking and diligent, with emotional control and stoic, we’re gonna have a better society, not a worse society.”

Tate, who has lived in Romania since 2017, rose to popularity after his professional career as a kickboxer flourished, but it is his role as an internet personality that has made him as well-known as he is today.

Born in the US and raised in Luton, Tate went on to become a prominent social media influencer who often spouts misogynistic, sexist, prejudiced, and overall damaging opinions to millions of followers after being kicked out of Big Brother in 2016 for abusing a woman, according to the BBC.

He has been widely called a misogynist for his derogatory remarks about women which have seen him banned from most major social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitch. Before his ban, Tate’s videos had racked up millions of views online.

According to one poll, more than a quarter of young men have a favourable opinion of social media misogynist Andrew Tate, currently under house arrest in Romania amid an investigation into human trafficking (Picture: Mihai Barbu/AFP via Getty Images)

Following the arrests of the Tate brothers and two Romanian women in December, the country’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism said in a statement that it had identified six alleged victims in the human trafficking case who had been subjected to "acts of physical violence and mental coercion" and sexually exploited.

After the interview, he said to his Twitter followers and posted the full interview the BBC “will never show you.” He said: “The mainstream media which vilify me beg me for interviews under the guise of ‘balanced’ journalism. The Matrix is desperate.

