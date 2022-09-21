Argos has revealed its top 15 toys expected to dominate Christmas wishlists for the 2022 festive season.

With Christmas just around the corner, parents, guardians and other family members alike will be eagerly searching for what kids may want this year.

Thankfully, Argos’ list should be of great use as it includes some new arrivals as well as toys that are already very popular with children across the nation.

There’s a real variety of prices with toys - which are already available on the Argos website - set between £10 and £170.

In fact, 40% of toys cost £20 and under, with 60% priced at less than £50 – making many budget-friendly options.

Here’s everything you need to know about Argos’ top 15 toys for Christmas 2022, including a full list and links to purchase.

Argos’ top 15 toys for Christmas 2022

Ordered from the cheapest to most expensive, here are the 15 toys Argos expects to dominate Christmas wishlists this year.

Chad Valley Dinosaur Waterfall Bath Toy

Priced at: £10.00

Argos product description: With his pouring cup and water wheel, this Chad Valley toy ensures bathing is a breeze. Suction cups make attaching to your bath and tiles so easy. This rainbow-coloured reptile gently showers little heads while aiding development. He’s fun to play with and his clever spinning motion encourages hand-eye coordination too. Bid farewell to bath-time tears.

Link to buy: https://www.argos.co.uk/product/9462852

Paw Patrol Big Truck Pups

Priced at: £18.00

Argos product description: Team up with Marshall for some action-packed highway rescues, in his Big Truck Pup Rescue Truck. Marshall’s big rig rescue firetruck features an exciting vehicle transformation giving you the chance to convert the truck into a 2-level command centre and the ultimate vehicle for high-speed highway rescue missions.

Link to buy: https://www.argos.co.uk/product/6955238

Squishmallow Octopus

Priced at: £18.00

Argos product description: This ultra-squeezable, 12” medium-sized plush is made with high-quality and ultrasoft materials. This soft plush is perfect to snuggle with while relaxing at home, watching a movie, or taking a long car or plane ride. These loveable and squeezable Squishmallows are the softest and cutest plush toys around.

Link to buy: https://www.argos.co.uk/product/4589022

NERF Elite 2.0 Ranger PD-5 Blaster

Priced at: £18.00

Argos product description: Unleash one dart at a time from this easy-to-use pump-action blaster that includes 10 Nerf Elite foam darts, giving you five darts to load into the blaster and five more darts for reloads. You can store the extra darts in the blaster’s onboard dart storage to keep them nearby for quick reloading. The Ranger PD-5 blaster is easy to use so you can jump into action fast.

Link to buy: https://www.argos.co.uk/product/4337171

Pokemon TCG: Tin

Priced at: £19.00

Argos product description: This Pokemon card tin is a great way to start the legends collection. Fans of the series will get hours of entertainment from the set and it even includes a code to unlock the same content within the Pokemon online trading card game.

Link to buy: https://www.argos.co.uk/product/3907980

Sink N’ Sand Game

Priced at: £20.00

Argos product description: This game requires you to try and save Sink ‘n Sally, Sunk ‘n Duncan, Slip ‘n Sam & Fall n’ Fran from falling into the quicksand as you compete against others to keep your character standing strong. It includes the iconic magic sand which you can pull, shape and mold to create incredible sand art.

Link to buy: https://www.argos.co.uk/product/4469197

Jiggly Pets Giraffe

Priced at: £30.00

Argos product description: Gigi the Giraffe is an all singing, all dancing toy bringing all the sensory fun. Press Gigi’s foot and watch her dance and shake her booty to the three inbuilt tunes. Gigi has soft, stretchy yellow hair and comes wearing a pair of party sunglasses.

Link to buy: https://www.argos.co.uk/product/9540688

Barbie Cutie Reveal Snowflake Sparkle Husky

Priced at: £33.00

Argos product description: This doll offers the cutest unboxing experience with 10 surprises, including a posable Barbie doll. Unbox the package to find a soft, plush husky puppy with tinsel fur and four surprise bags. Remove the husky costume to find a Barbie doll with long, icy blue hair and twinkle-shine details. Open the surprise bags to find a cute skirt, headband, sponge-comb and mini pet husky puppy.

Link to buy: https://www.argos.co.uk/product/4840163

Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin’ Beats Musical Toy

Priced at: £45.00

Argos product description: Play time’s a real party with the DJ Bouncin’ Beats musical learning toy from Fisher-Price. When little ones press the buttons, this interactive dance partner bounces to life with colourful lights, motorised spring action, and 75+ songs, sounds, and phrases that teach the alphabet, counting, colours, and more.

Link to buy: https://www.argos.co.uk/product/4164382

Hot Wheels Action Spiral Speed Crash Track Set

Priced at: £65.00

Argos product description: The Hot Wheels Action Spiral Speed Crash Track Set comprises of 29” tall track, three crash zones and a motorized booster that keeps the car moving. Drive the included Hot Wheels vehicle up to the booster and watch it continuously whip down the spiral.

Link to buy: https://www.argos.co.uk/product/3208074

Bluey S7 School Playset and Adventure Bus Bundle

Priced at: £75.00

Argos product description: Join Bluey and her school mates as they come up with the most fun adventures with Bluey’s School Adventure Pack. This huge exclusive pack includes a transforming School Playset and the Brisbane Adventure Bus. Plus six 2.5-3" Figures: Bluey, Bingo, Chloe, Snickers, Coco and their teacher Calypso and Accessories.

Link to buy: https://www.argos.co.uk/product/3361650

Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse

Priced at: £80.00

Argos product description: Play inside your own dollhouse world with DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse. Standing at over 61cm tall, this dollhouse is packed full of exciting features to discover, including a Dollhouse delivery tower, working Cat-A-Vator, sounds and more. It also includes a Gabby Girl collectible figure, Pandy Paws figure, furniture for each room and three accessories.

Link to buy: https://www.argos.co.uk/product/4884576

LEGO Harry Potter Ministry of Magic Modular Set

Priced at: £90.00

Argos product description: This is the first ever LEGO Harry Potter set to feature the iconic Ministry of Magic and captures famous scenes, iconic characters, and authentic details. It comes complete with 12 mini-figures and you have the chance to transform the way the friends look with Polyjuice potion with 3 mini-figures that transform with a turn of the head and a new hair piece.

Link to buy: https://www.argos.co.uk/product/3415520

LEGO Icons Optimus Prime Transformers Robot Model Set

Priced at: £160.00

Argos product description: This intricate and detailed model, based on the legendary Transformers Autobot, converts from robot to truck and back. It gives you the chance to relive the Transformers saga with accessories including the ion blaster, Autobot Matric of Leadership, an Energon axe, Energon cube and jetpack.

Link to buy: https://www.argos.co.uk/product/5256354

LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car Model Set

Priced at: £170.00

Argos production description: This detailed replica of McLaren’s 2022 F1 car has been created in close partnership with the McLaren racing team who develop their version of the car at the same time for the 2022 race season. The intricate model includes a replica V6 cylinder engine, moving pistons, steering, suspension and even sponsor stickers like those seen on a real F1 race car.

Link to buy: https://www.argos.co.uk/product/9623804