Asda has cut the prices of more than 400 of its own-brand items including bread, cheese and nappies as it says it is looking to support customers during the cost of living crisis. The supermarket is lowering prices of its own-brand products by 11% on average, just one month after reducing 200 items in July.

The latest price reductions came into effect on August 24 both in store and online. Kris Comerford, Asda Chief Commercial Officer, said: “While the headline inflation rate may have eased slightly last month, our own data tells us that many customers are continuing to struggle with rising living costs. We have targeted this latest price investment on the products that our customers buy week-in and week-out, to help their shopping budgets stretch further.

“We’re also continuing to work closely with our suppliers and whenever there is an opportunity to pass on commodity price savings to customers we will do so.”

Asda price cuts

SMA PRO Follow on Milk 6+ (200ml): Old price - £1.05; New price - 90p

Asda Little Angel Comfort & Protect Nappies (various sizes): Old price - £3.25; New price - £2.99

The Bakery at Asda White & Wheat Loaf (800g): Old price - £1; New price - 75p

The Bakery at Asda 6 Soft White Rolls: Old price - £1; New price - 80p

Asda Mature Cheddar Cheese (400g): Old price - £3.20; New price - £3

Asda Tangy & Sweet Orange Juice (1.75ltr): Old price - £2.60; New price - £2.25

Asda 6x 125g Strawberry Yoghurts: Old price - £1.35p; New price - £1.20

Asda Honey & Nut Crisp Cereal 500g: Old price - £2; New price - £1.70

Hellman's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 235g: Old price - £2; New price - £1.85

Asda Penne 3kg: Old price - £4; New price - £3.75

Heinz Spaghetti Hoops 4x400g: Old price - £3.50; New price - £3

Heinz Tinned Spaghetti 4x400g: Old price - £3.50; New price - £3

Heinz Chopped Tomatoes 4x400g: Old price - £4.75; New price - £3.50

McCain Naked Oven Chips Crinkle Cut (1.7kg): Old price - £3.70; New price - £3.50

Asda 30 Omega 3 Fish Fingers (900g): Old price - £4.50; New price - £3.70