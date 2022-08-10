BBC Celebrity Masterchef 2022: full line-up of celebrities and how to watch

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC cooking show Celebrity Masterchef is set to return to our screens this week.

This year’s contestants will be hoping to join the likes of ex-England Rugby Union player Matt Dawson and Comedian Ade Edmonson in being crowned champion.

The full lineup for the 2022 show has been announced and the kitchens are prepped and ready to go.

In total, 20 celebrities will take part in Celebrity Masterchef 2022, with several actors, former sports stars and a drag act amongst the dozen. Here’s what you need to know.

Celebrity Masterchef 2022 full line-up

Comedian Paul Chuckle (Paul Elliott) will be appearing on the new series of Celebrity MasterChef. (Pic credit: BBC)

Among those announced to take part in this year’s show are presenter Kirsty Gallacher and ex professional boxer Chris Eubank.

This is the full line-up of celebrities taking part in this year’s series, as well as what they are known for and where they are from. .

Adam Pearson, TV presenter and actor

Faye Winter Love Island star

Katya Jones, dancer, and Strictly Come Dancing professional

Clarke Peters, actor

Cliff Parisi, actor

Danny Jones, musician and TV judge

Gareth Malone, TV presenter and musician

Jimmy Bullard, former professional footballer

Kae Kurd, comedian

Kirsty Gallacher, TV presenter

Kitty Scott-Claus, drag performer

Lesley Joseph, actor

Chris Eubank, former world boxing champion

Lisa Snowdon, TV presenter

Mel Blatt, musician

Nancy Dell’Olio, media personality

Paul Chuckle, actor and comedian

Mojo, reality star

Richard Blackwood, actor and comedian

Ryan Thomas, actor

How to watch Celebrity Masterchef 2022

The 2022 series of Celebrity Masterchef airs on BBC One and BBC HD at 8pm on Wednesday, 10 August.

You can also watch the series on BBC iPlayer.

The competition will then run throughout August, with episodes being repeated for those who miss it first time around.