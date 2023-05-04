The BBC has unveiled two new Gladiators for the reboot version of the iconic game show as it returns to our screens. The news comes after it was revealed yesterday, on Wednesday, May 3, that The Chase host Bradley Walsh and his son Barney have been named as the new hosts for the show.

The original series ran for eight seasons on ITV between 1992 and 2000, but now it's set for an epic comeback on BBC One after two decades. The action-packed programme saw contenders attempt to complete a challenging obstacle course without being defeated by their opponents, known as Gladiators.

Fury and Steel are the first Gladiators in the new line up of superhumans. Professional Exeter Chiefs rugby player Jodie Ounsley has been chosen as Gladiator Fury.

Jodie has Gladiators in her blood as her father was a contender on the show in 2008, and has been training to outdo him ever since.

Sharing her excitement, she said: "Watching Gladiators growing up I was always in awe of their strength and power and now I am one! I hope contenders are ready to feel the Fury."

Gladiators ‘Steel’, Zack George, has proven he has the strength to take on contenders in the head-to-head battles.

Zack George, won the title of the UK’s Fittest Man in 2020, and also ranked number 26 out of a whopping 126,461 on the global CrossFit leader board.

Ahead of his debut, Zack has said: "I was inspired by the Gladiators as a child, but never imagined I’d be physically fit enough to be considered a ‘superhuman’! I hope a new generation of fans will look up to me as their new strong, unbreakable hero, Steel."