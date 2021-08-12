Burger chain Wendy’s plans to open its first ‘dark kitchens’ in the UK

US burger chain Wendy’s has announced plans to open its first “dark kitchens” in the UK (Photo: Shutterstock)

US burger chain Wendy’s has announced plans to open its first “dark kitchens” in the UK.

These “dark kitchens” - which get their name due to not serving customers in-person - will be additional sites that only serve deliveries.

This comes as bosses aim to cash in on the rise of online delivery apps.

After having no restaurants in the UK after 1999, Wendy’s announced plans to return in May this year, with stores subsequently opening in Reading, Stratford and Oxford.

The chain now plans to open a host of “dark kitchens” in the UK, but Wendy’s did not give details on how many of these there will be.

The company said it plans to “open and operate 700 delivery kitchens over the next five years across the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom”.

Wendy’s added: “This commitment is building on the successful test of eight delivery kitchens that opened in Canada. The company expects… to open approximately 50 delivery kitchens in 2021 with the remainder being opened in 2022-25.”