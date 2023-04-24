Cadbury has launched a limited edition King’s Coronation range ahead of the momentous occasion in May. To help the nation celebrate His Majesty King Charles III acceding to the throne, the famous chocolate brand has launched four limited edition coronation bars - perfect for keen collectors.

To mark the occasion, the classic Cadbury Dairy Milk bar will receive a Royal-inspired makeover with the iconic Cadbury purple packaging adorned with a regal, white crown design. The commemorative, limited edition 850g bar makes the perfect addition to at-home viewing parties or those planning on watching the spectacular Coronation Concert broadcast live from Windsor Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma Flanigan, Brand Representative comments: “Cadbury and Fry’s have a long-established history of marking Royal occasions, most recently for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee last year where we produced a limited edition Roses tin and Cadbury Dairy Milk bar. As people across the country savour this special moment and join together to mark The King’s Coronation, we hope these new, commemorative bars will be a welcome addition to the celebrations this May.”

The celebration of the new Sovereign continues with the newly designed Bournville bar, meanwhile, Fry’s Cream and Turkish Delight multipacks will also receive a regal makeover. The traditional chocolates, first launched in 1908, 1866, and 1914 respectively, will feature a specially created crown design much like the one which will be bestowed upon the new monarch.

Most Popular

This reflects the historic royal milestones which Cadbury and Fry’s have celebrated over the years – the earliest of which dates back to the reign of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra when a special Cadbury tin was produced to mark their Coronation in 1902. Cadbury has marked its long-standing association with the monarchy throughout the years with limited edition collections during special moments such as Coronations, Jubilees, and even royal birthdays.

To celebrate the King’s coronation Cadbury has launched a limited edition chocolate range

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most memorable was the Cadbury Coronation Souvenir Tin range marking the formal investiture of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, signifying a time of celebration across the nation. The latest Coronation range from Cadbury and Fry’s has been released to recognise the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III.

Cadbury coronation chocolate bars & prices

The Cadbury Dairy milk Coronation bar will cost £9.99 at retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, as well as on CadburyGiftsDirect.co.uk. The Cadbury Bournville bar will cost £2.04 at all major supermarkets and convenience stores.

Fry’s coronation range

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fry’s Multipacks (Chocolate Cream, Peppermint Cream, and Orange Cream) and Turkish Delight will be available at a wide range of retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and ASDA for £1.