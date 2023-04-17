News you can trust since 1849
Car experts calculate cost of King Charles III’s road trip across Coronation weekend

King Charles will be making the journey to Buckingham Palace to start off the coronation weekend

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 17th Apr 2023, 17:33 BST- 1 min read

King Charles III’s coronation will be the first to take place in the UK for over 70 years. In what is a much anticipated event, many people will descend on the capital to try and catch a glimpse of the new monarch.

Also heading to London ahead of the coronation will be the main man himself. King Charles will travel from his home, Highgrove House, to Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation on Saturday May 6.

On Saturday morning, the King and Queen Consort will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as ‘The King’s Procession’. After the coronation, he will head back to Buckingham Palace to conclude the day’s ceremonial events with a balcony appearance.

On Sunday they will travel to Windsor Castle for the royal concert, before heading home in the evening or the following morning.

    It will cost King Charles £11.60 to travel on the coronation weekend. An EV would cost nothing for the 46-mile journey due to free chargers. Brits could do the royal coronation tour in 2 hours and 36 mins.

    Blackpool has big plans to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III - Credit: Getty ImageBlackpool has big plans to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III - Credit: Getty Image
    Vanarama has tracked the distance and cost of the road trip the royal family will go on over coronation weekend. They found that if King Charles travels the 46-mile journey in his Rolls-Royce Phantom IV, it will only cost him a total of £11.60 at 25p a mile, and if they use the 260-year-old Gold State Coach for the return journey to Buckingham Palace they’ll save 33p.

