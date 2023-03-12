One of the biggest and most exciting events in the horse racing calendar is about to commence as thousands of spectators make their way to the Cheltenham Festival. A showcase of 28 races across four days, ending with the much-anticipated Gold Cup.

More than 250,000 fans are expected to head on down to its Prestbury Park venue for the action. The event, which is also known as Cheltenham Races, gets underway from Tuesday (March 14) and comes to an end on Friday (March 17).

Millions of people also watch the horse racing event from the safety and warmth of their own homes. So if you can not make it down to Cheltenham to watch the race in person this week, there are ways for you to watch it live.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Cheltenham Festival 2023. Includes details such as TV channels, livestreams and for some you do not need to pay a single penny.

How to watch Cheltenham Races 2023 - TV channel and livestream information

Racing TV is horse racing fans’ go-to destination to watch all of the action taking place at the Cheltenham Festival 2023 this week. It will broadcast all seven races each day and is a subscription service available to stream online and through Sky and Virgin Media - visit the Racing TV website to sign up ready for the event.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 starts on Tuesday, March 12 - Credit: Getty Images