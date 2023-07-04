Chester Zoo is hiring a zookeeper to look after penguins & parrots - how to apply
Chester Zoo is recruiting zookeeper to look after a wide range of animals including penguins and parrots
Chester Zoo is on the look-out for a new zookeeper to look after the penguin and parrots at the famous attraction. If you love animals this could be the job for you as you will spend everyday caring for a number of species of birds.
The post will involve the daily care and husbandry of a wide range of bird species including: Parrots, Penguins, Passerines, Hornbills and Pheasants. Chester Zoo says it aims to set a benchmark for animal welfare and the successful candidate must be able to deliver an excellent level of animal husbandry for the birds in their care, ensuring that all enclosures and facilities are maintained to the highest possible standards.
Chester Zoo is looking for a dedicated, hard-working individual with excellent avicultural knowledge and a proven track-record of practical experience of bird husbandry in a zoological setting. Proven experience in the care and exhibition of birds in a zoological or bird collection is essential.
How to apply
Visit the Chester Zoo website to submit your application
The ideal candidate will have:
- An HND or degree level qualification in a zoological related science or equivalent experience
- Proven experience in the care and exhibition of birds in a zoological or bird collection
- Excellent avicultural knowledge and experience of bird husbandry, diet and reproduction techniques
- Have a strong work ethic
- Be an enthusiastic, dynamic and motivated team player
- Enthusiasm for and the understanding of modern zoos and the conservation challenges zoos face
- Outstanding observational skills, with a high attention to detail
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Competency in the use of computers and basic software packages, including ZIMS software, would be advantageous for this role in order to maintain accurate records. A full driving licence valid in the UK is essential.
- A full clean UK driving licence is essential
The package
- £24,632.63 per annum based on 40 hours per week
- 3 month fixed term contract
- Hours of work are 40 hours per week, worked 10 days out of 14, including weekends and Bank Holidays as rostered.
- 33 days annual leave per annum
- Staff pass so that you can visit the zoo during your time off plus multiple complimentary tickets for your friends and family
- Cycle to work scheme
- Healthcare plan and employee assistance programme
- Discounted gym membership
- Discounts on cinema tickets, restaurants, high street shops and more via Perks
- Pension scheme with generous employer contributions of up to 9%
- Excellent training and career progression opportunities