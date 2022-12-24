Experts from Scrap Cars have revealed how packing your car incorrectly could lead to fines of potentially £2,500. This comes as millions across the UK pack up and head elsewhere for Christmas this year.

The experts also shared tips on how to correctly pack your car, so that you have one less potential hazard to deal with. These include sorting your storage, spreading your weight evenly and more.

Dan Gick, Managing Director at Scrap Car Comparison says: “Getting out on the road at Christmas is always exciting, with the festive tunes and good cheer that comes with visiting friends and family sure to lift anyone’s spirits.

“However, with the additional loads that we’re likely to be carrying in our vehicles, it’s important to take our time and not rush the packing, as arranging luggage wrong in the vehicle can be hazardous in more ways than one.

“We never want to get into accidents, but the reality is that winter driving is already more hazardous as a result of inclement weather, so it’s always best to take any steps we can to mitigate against any more potential problems. Although packing up the car and preparing for a road trip may not be a fun task, it’ll definitely pay off to ensure that you arrive safely at your destination and without any hiccups en route.”

Sort your storage

With extra Christmas presents, sweets, clothes and more set to dominate space in your car, it’s important to store it all safely. Under Section 40A of the Road Traffic Act 1898, it’s an offence to use a vehicle if it involves a danger of injury to any person - which can include offences where loads on the vehicle aren’t correctly restrained, and can carry a maximum fine of £2,500 and three penalty points.

Spread the weight

When packing a vehicle, it is important to load it safely, to ensure that the arrangement of luggage doesn’t impact how you may drive and increase your risk of an accident. Try to load the heavier items first and position them towards the middle and bottom of the car, as they are then out of the way.

Keep windows and mirrors clear

Using mirrors is vital when driving, allowing you to view your surroundings and scan the roads. If luggage is packed too high you can lose some of your vision windows and mirrors give you, which could lead to a crash

Plan for more fuel stops

More luggage means a heavier car, and therefore your car will burn through its fuel quicker than usual. Therefore, it’s important to plan ahead for fuel stops, or top up the night before.

Try and keep presents hidden