Budget supermarket Iceland has re-launched its penny sale on fresh and frozen vegetables ahead of Christmas this year. All of Iceland’s vegetables that are priced at £1 will be available for just 1p when shoppers buy three packs online for a limited time only.

Iceland has blown its competitors out of the water, as UK supermarkets battle it out to provide the cheapest vegetables for Christmas dinners this year with many offering a 19p range. However, Iceland shoppers can pick up all their festive trimmings, including Iceland Brussels Sprouts (900g) and Iceland Carrots (600g) now for just 1p each in the sale, making their Christmas Day celebrations cheaper and more delicious than ever before.

Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland, said: “Christmas is a special time for families across the UK and given the pressure that the cost-of-living crisis is having on households this year, we’re delighted to support our customers by cutting costs on their festive feasts.”

How to get 1p Christmas veg at Iceland

Customers can put three packs of vegetables in their online basket when doing their weekly shop, entering the code THREEVEG at the checkout to receive the discount. Shoppers that spend £40 or over online are then also eligible to receive free next day delivery for their order.

The sale takes place on Wednesday December 21, so shoppers will have to act quickly to reserve their veggies. All fresh vegetables included in Iceland’s offer will have ‘Best Before’ dates that fall after Christmas Day to ensure they’re fresh and ready for the big day.

Full list of fresh and frozen vegetables included in Iceland’s 1p offer

Iceland 300g Closed Cup Mushrooms

Iceland 800g Garden Peas

Iceland 600g Carrots

Iceland 600g Baby Salad Potato

Iceland 900g Button Sprouts

Iceland 700g Onions

Iceland 400g Broccoli

Iceland 800g Cauliflower Floret

Iceland 725g Mixed Vegetables

Iceland 400g Mash Potato

Iceland 3pk White Onions

Iceland 3pk Red Onions

Iceland 780g Very Fine Whole Green Beans

Iceland 900g Stew Pack

Iceland 600g Petit Pois Peas

Iceland Savoy Green Cabbage

Iceland 125g Button Mushrooms

Iceland 500g Mini Corn Cobs

Iceland 600g Super sweet Sweetcorn

Iceland 900g Sliced Green Beans

Iceland 160g Green Beans

Iceland 250g Chestnut Mushroom

Iceland 160g Kale

Iceland 800g Casserole Vegetables

Iceland 250g Large Flat Mushrooms

Iceland 650g Sliced Mixed Pepper

Iceland 500g Diced Onions

Iceland 550g Fresh Parsnips