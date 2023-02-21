TV presenter Dan Walker has urged cyclists to wear a helmet, saying his saved his life as he shared an update on his health less than 24-hours after he was rushed to hospital following a collision with a car whilst riding his bike.

In the aftermath of the incident, Walker noted on social media that he was ‘glad to be alive’ as he shared selfies with the paramedics who treated him in the back of the ambulance that took him to hospital.

Despite his face being heavily swollen in areas, and lots of blood, Walker otherwise escaped without any broken bones. It’s not known where exactly the collision occurred, but he tweeted his selfie from inside a Yorkshire Ambulance Service vehicle with two paramedics.

It was a swift visit at hospital for the former Football Focus presenter, who yesterday tweeted: “Blown away by all the lovely messages. Thank you. Just got home from the hospital. Battered and bruised but - amazingly - nothing broken.

“Very thankful to still be here. I have no memory of anything and just remember coming round on the tarmac with paramedics & police around me.

“Thanks for all your kindness. Jamie & Shaun were so great in the ambulance - not sure I was making much sense. Thanks to Conor the copper, Charlotte in x-ray & Hannah (below) for being so considerate & brilliant in such a busy A & E.

Dan Walker says he has no memory of the crash which left him bloody and bruised. Credit: Dan Walker