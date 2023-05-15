Popular TV presenter Stephen Mulhern is being tipped to replace Phillip Schofield on ITV’s Dancing on Ice. Both Schofield, and co-host Holly Willoughby’s future on the show is said to be ‘up in the air’.

This comes as reports have recently emerged of rising tensions, with the pair rumoured to be ‘barely speaking’ off camera. Schofield’s recent absence from This Morning is said to be a factor in the deterioration of their friendship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Schofield and Willoughby’s long stint of hosting Dancing on Ice is to come to an end, it would signal the conclusion of the duo’s 17-year reign hosting the show. Their professional relationship began on the popular programme in 2006.

Mulhern, who currently presents In For A Penny, has a long history of presenting with Holly, and the two are reportedly ‘firm friends’. They previously hosted Holly and Stephen’s Saturday Showdown from 2004 to 2006.

Most Popular

The 46-year-old also has a good standing within ITV, having presented multiple shows including Britain’s Got More Talent and This Morning’s Hub, as well as taking part in Soccer Aid.

A source told a national newspaper: “Stephen is a perfect fit and gets on brilliantly with Holly. He’s long been regarded as the right man to take over and was sounded out by executives at the end of last year. He told friends he’d jump at the chance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad